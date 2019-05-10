WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 9, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

336 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

336 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60 near the coast, and

65 to 75 inland. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

336 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 65. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

336 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

336 AM PDT Fri May 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. Light wind

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 6000 feet. Free air freezing

level 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow level

6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet.

