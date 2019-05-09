WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 8, 2019

_____

161 FPUS56 KPQR 091025

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

325 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-100045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

325 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

$$

WAZ020-100045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

325 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

WAZ040-100045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

325 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 65.

$$

WAZ019-100045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

325 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. East wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

lowering to 9000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather