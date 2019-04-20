WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2019

_____

382 FPUS56 KPQR 201045

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

345 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-210000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

345 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

55 to 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

$$

WAZ020-210000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

345 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 45.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

$$

WAZ040-210000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

345 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Valley highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 40. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 40. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 55 to 60.

$$

WAZ019-210000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

345 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather