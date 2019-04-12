WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 11, 2019
_____
020 FPUS56 KPQR 120946
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
246 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday
Night, and Sunday.
WAZ021-130145-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
246 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers through early
afternoon. Highs around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 45. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Rain, turning to showers later in the afternoon. Highs
50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 55
to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
WAZ020-130145-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
246 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to
55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain, changing to showers later in the afternoon. Highs
45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, decreasing after midnight. Snow level 2500
feet. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5
to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 90
percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 60
percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 55
to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
$$
WAZ040-130145-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
246 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Valley highs
50 to 55. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Valley lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, decreasing after midnight. Snow level
2500 feet. Valley lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Little if any snow
accumulation. Valley highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, decreasing after midnight. Snow level 2500
feet. Little if any snow accumulation. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers increasing. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning.
Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Valley lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Valley lows around
40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 55 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs around 60.
$$
WAZ019-130145-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
246 AM PDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Showers, decreasing this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet.
Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level 4000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of
3 to 8 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 4000 feet, lowering to 2500
feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 15
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2
inches. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, decreasing after midnight. Snow level 2500
feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 5500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
$$
