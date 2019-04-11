WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2019
_____
673 FPUS56 KPQR 110952
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
252 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,
and Saturday.
WAZ021-120045-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
252 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers. Highs 50 to 55.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, decreasing overnight. Lows around
45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Morning clouds, then partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph, except 15
to 25 mph on beaches and headlands in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 45. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 50 to 55.
$$
WAZ020-120045-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
252 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers early this evening, then a decreasing chance of
showers. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming 15
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 80
percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 80
percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 50 to 55.
$$
WAZ040-120045-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
252 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
.TODAY...Rain until afternoon, then showers. Valley highs 45 to 50.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers this evening, then a decreasing chance of showers.
Valley lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.
Valley highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Valley lows around 40. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs 45 to 50.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley lows 35 to 40.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs around 50.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Valley lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Valley lows around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Valley highs 50 to 55.
$$
WAZ019-120045-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
252 AM PDT Thu Apr 11 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Rain or snow until early afternoon, then showers. Snow
level near 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. West wind
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers, decreasing overnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Snow level
4000 feet. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level 4000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of
3 to 7 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 90
percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 4500 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather