WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

_____

111 FPUS56 KPQR 281030

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-290000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly cloudy in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 60. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 45.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 55.

$$

WAZ020-290000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 45 to 55.

$$

WAZ040-290000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Valley highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 45 to 55.

Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Valley lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 45 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Valley lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ019-290000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

330 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Light wind. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 5000

feet. Little or no snow accumulation. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather