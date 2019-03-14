WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

313 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

313 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind becoming east

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

313 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

around 35. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

313 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs around 50.

East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley lows

around 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs 50 to 55.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 35. East wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

313 AM PDT Thu Mar 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface rising

to 5000 feet in the afternoon. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 5500 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

