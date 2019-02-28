WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

149 PM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

Saturday, Saturday Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

149 PM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

149 PM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 500

feet. Lows 25 to 30. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level 500 feet in the morning. Highs 40 to 45.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 25. Light wind becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Snow level 500 feet. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

149 PM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 500 feet. Valley lows around 30. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level 1000 feet in the morning. Valley highs

40 to 45. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 25 to 30. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 20 to 25. Light wind

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Valley lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 500 feet. Valley highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Valley lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 500 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

149 PM PST Thu Feb 28 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Light wind.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Free air freezing level at the surface in the afternoon.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 60 percent.

