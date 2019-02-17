WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 16, 2019

_____

467 FPUS56 KPQR 170146 CCA

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Portland OR

546 PM PST Sat Feb 16 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

Washingtons Birthday, Monday Night, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-171230-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

546 PM PST Sat Feb 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers decreasing. Some showers will

have small hail. Patchy fog and freezing fog after midnight. Lows

around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Highs around 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Light wind.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. No

snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ020-171230-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

546 PM PST Sat Feb 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Patchy fog and freezing fog after midnight. Snow level 500 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 25 to 30. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 25. Light wind.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows

30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

$$

WAZ040-171230-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

546 PM PST Sat Feb 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, decreasing overnight. Patchy

fog and freezing fog after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1

inch. Valley lows 25 to 30. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70

percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Valley highs 35 to 40. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 20 to 25. Light wind.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 35 to 40. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Valley lows 25 to 30. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Valley highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Valley lows

30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley

highs 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Valley lows around 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 500 feet. Valley highs 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Valley highs 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 500 feet. Valley lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 500 feet. Valley highs 35 to 40.

$$

WAZ019-171230-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

546 PM PST Sat Feb 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, decreasing overnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Free air freezing level at the surface in the morning.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather