WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019
_____
403 FPUS56 KPQR 031705
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
905 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,
and Tuesday.
WAZ021-040100-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
905 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers increasing. Highs around 40. West wind 5
to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level lowering to 500 feet late tonight. Snow
accumulation less than an inch. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to 10
mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, decreasing in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation less than an inch. Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 15
mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Lows 30 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows 30 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 40 to 45.
$$
WAZ020-040100-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
905 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers increasing. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10
mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level lowering to below 500 feet late
tonight, with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around
30. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Highs 30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast wind 5
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow level 500 feet. Lows 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 1000 feet. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.
$$
WAZ040-040100-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
905 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers increasing, mainly this afternoon. Snow
level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Valley highs 35 to
40. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level lowering to 500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Valley lows around 30. East wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a quarter of an inch.
.MONDAY...Snow showers, decreasing in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Valley highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Decreasing chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Valley lows 20 to 25. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50
percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Valley highs around 35. Light wind.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow level 500 feet. Valley lows 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Valley highs 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Valley lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Valley lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 500 feet. Valley highs 35 to 40.
$$
WAZ019-040100-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
905 AM PST Sun Feb 3 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of
1 to 2 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. East
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. East
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers
in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather