WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,
Monday Night, and Tuesday.
WAZ021-031345-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late.
Lows around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers.Highs around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to
20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level lowering to 500 feet late. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to 15
mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.MONDAY...Showers, decreasing in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up
to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows 30 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows 30 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
40 to 45.
WAZ020-031345-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and
snow late. Snow level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.
Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around
a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level lowering to 500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. Northeast wind 5 to 15
mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers.
Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10
mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows around 25. North
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Snow level 500 feet. Lows 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 1000 feet. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 500 feet. Highs 35 to 40.
WAZ040-031345-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain through
midnight, then rain and snow likely late. Snow level 2500 feet after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Valley lows around 35.
West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Valley highs 35 to 40. Light wind. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Valley
lows around 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers.
Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Valley highs 35 to 40. Southeast
wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.
Valley lows around 25. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Valley highs around 35.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Valley lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 40 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Snow level 500 feet. Valley lows 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Valley highs 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 1500 feet. Valley lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 1000 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 1000 feet. Valley lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 500 feet. Valley highs 35 to 40.
WAZ019-031345-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening. Snow and a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog
until midnight. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Light wind becoming west
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers and a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers, decreasing in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
