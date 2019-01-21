WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
_____
374 FPUS56 KPQR 211001
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
201 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
WAZ021-220030-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
201 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Highs around 45. Light
wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph
increasing to south after midnight. Near beaches and headlands,
south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph, except
south wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an
inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Areas of evening fog. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to
40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs around 50.
$$
WAZ020-220030-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
201 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.
Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.
South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 45.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 45.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to
40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs around 45.
$$
WAZ040-220030-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
201 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 2000 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Valley lows around
35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation.
Valley highs around 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Valley highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 35 to
40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Valley highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Valley
lows around 35.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Valley highs 45 to
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Valley
lows around 35.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Valley highs 45 to
50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Valley
lows around 35.
.SUNDAY...Areas of morning fog. Partly sunny with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Valley highs 45 to 50.
$$
WAZ019-220030-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
201 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after
midnight. Snow level 2000 feet after midnight. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in
the afternoon. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning. Snow level 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level
5500 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather