WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 5, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...UPDATED

National Weather Service Portland OR

1137 PM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

Updated tonight.

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,

Monday Night, and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

1137 PM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Windy. Lows around 40. West wind increasing

to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph around midnight, becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph by daybreak. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 40 to

45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

1137 PM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Becoming windy. Rain in the evening, then showers

overnight. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

35. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph in higher terrain. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3

inches. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 35. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

1137 PM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TONIGHT...Becoming windy. Rain likely in the evening, then showers

overnight. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Valley lows

around 35. South wind increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Valley highs 35 to 40. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Valley lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Valley highs around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Valley

lows around 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs around 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

1137 PM PST Sat Jan 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY

NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12

inches. Southwest wind increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

half to three quarters of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of

5 to 8 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4000 feet.

