WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 3, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Near beaches and headlands, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows

around 35. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 35. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Valley highs around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Valley highs

40 to 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 35. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Valley highs around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Valley lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Valley highs

40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley lows

35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Valley highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

403 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

6 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 6 inches. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

