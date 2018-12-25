WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018

_____

993 FPUS56 KPQR 251401 CCA

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Portland OR

601 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-260015-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

601 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs around 45. Light

wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with patchy fog in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, decreasing after midnight. Lows 35 to

40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45.

$$

WAZ020-260015-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

601 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 35 to 40.

Light wind early, then southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Rain or snow after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then showers. Snow level

2000 feet in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, decreasing after midnight. Lows around

35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around

35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to

45. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 35.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs around 40.

$$

WAZ040-260015-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

601 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog and freezing fog. Valley

highs near 40. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Valley lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then showers. Snow level

1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Valley highs 35 to 40.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Valley lows around 35. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Valley highs around

40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 1000 feet. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet. Valley highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Valley lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly in

the morning. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Valley

lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet.

Valley lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Snow level

1500 feet. Valley highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ019-260015-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

601 AM PST Tue Dec 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the

surface. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Free air freezing level at the surface. Southeast wind 5

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of snow showers.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Snow level

2000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level

2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather