WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

_____

657 FPUS56 KPQR 221040

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

240 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-230130-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

240 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY FOR TODAY THROUGH 2 PM SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain increasing

by midday. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches

and headlands, southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, except

southwest wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands with gusts to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to

three quarters of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy, with a decreasing chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to

50.

$$

WAZ020-230130-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

240 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming

south 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts 40 mph this afternoon over

the higher terrain. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a half inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half

of an inch to one inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Lows

around 35. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

40 to 45.

$$

WAZ040-230130-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

240 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain this morning, then rain or

snow increasing. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2

inches. Valley highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Valley highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Decreasing chance of showers. Valley highs

40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Valley

lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley highs 40 to

45. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 40 to 45.

$$

WAZ019-230130-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

240 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY LATE TODAY THROUGH TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow increasing later this afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of

8 to 12 inches. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to

three quarters of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8

inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2

to 5 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Decreasing chance of showers. Snow level

2000 feet. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow 80

percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

