WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018
_____
080 FPUS56 KPQR 201252
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
452 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday
Night, and Thanksgiving Day.
WAZ021-210015-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
452 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows
around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after
midnight. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain, windy. Highs around 50. Southeast wind
5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
WAZ020-210015-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
452 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows
around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Highs 40 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 45. South wind 5 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
WAZ040-210015-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
452 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley
highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Valley lows around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Valley highs around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Valley highs around 45. South wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 40. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley highs
around 45.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Valley lows 35 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Valley highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
WAZ019-210015-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
452 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. Southeast
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
showers and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet increasing
to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an
inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at
times. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches.
South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.
South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow
level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.
Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 6000 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather