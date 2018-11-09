WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 8, 2018

_____

790 FPUS56 KPQR 091140

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

340 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Veterans Day.

WAZ021-100015-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

340 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Light wind. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas

of morning fog. Highs around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

$$

WAZ020-100015-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

340 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas

of morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs around 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

WAZ040-100015-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

340 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly cloudy in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Valley highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Valley lows 35 to 40.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 45 to 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 35. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs around 50. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs around 50.

$$

WAZ019-100015-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

340 AM PST Fri Nov 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in the

afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to

3500 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 5000 feet. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 5500 feet.

$$

