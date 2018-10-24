WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018
_____
332 FPUS56 KPQR 242148
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
248 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Thursday, Thursday Night,
Friday, Friday Night, and Saturday.
WAZ021-251145-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
248 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to
15 mph, except south wind 10 to 20 mph near beaches and headlands.
Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts
around a half of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Lows around 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to one inch.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Cooler. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to
10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
45 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 55.
$$
WAZ020-251145-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
248 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth
of an inch.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half
to three quarters of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Lows around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch
to one inch.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Colder. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 45. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
45 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
50 to 55.
$$
WAZ040-251145-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
248 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows around 45. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 50. South wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to
three quarters of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Valley highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Colder. Valley lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs around
60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Valley lows 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 55. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows around 45. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Valley lows 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley
highs 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Valley lows around 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Valley
highs 50 to 55.
$$
WAZ019-251145-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
248 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet after midnight. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. South wind 5 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter of an inch to one inch.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level 7500 feet in the evening. West wind 5 to 15 mph
becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising
to 10000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Snow level 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow
level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight
chance of snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow
level 6500 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather