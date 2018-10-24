WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

_____

332 FPUS56 KPQR 242148

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

248 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Thursday, Thursday Night,

Friday, Friday Night, and Saturday.

WAZ021-251145-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

248 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to

15 mph, except south wind 10 to 20 mph near beaches and headlands.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows around 55. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to one inch.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Cooler. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

$$

WAZ020-251145-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

248 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half

to three quarters of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Lows around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch

to one inch.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Colder. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

$$

WAZ040-251145-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

248 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows around 45. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 50. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to

three quarters of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Valley highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Colder. Valley lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Valley highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Valley highs around 55. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Valley lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Valley

highs 50 to 55.

$$

WAZ019-251145-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

248 PM PDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet after midnight. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter of an inch to one inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 7500 feet in the evening. West wind 5 to 15 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6500 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather