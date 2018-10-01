WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018
_____
171 FPUS56 KPQR 010953
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
253 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
WAZ021-012315-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
253 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 50 to
55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
$$
WAZ020-012315-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
253 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around
50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.
Lows around 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
55 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
$$
WAZ040-012315-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
253 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley lows
around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Colder. Valley lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around
45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows around
45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around 45. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around
45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs around 60.
$$
WAZ019-012315-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
253 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around
a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Snow
level 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising
to 8000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet increasing to
7500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 7500 feet
decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6000 feet.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather