WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 50 to

55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Lows around 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Valley highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley lows

around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Valley lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around

45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows around

45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around

45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs around 60.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

253 AM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Snow

level 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising

to 8000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet increasing to

7500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 7500 feet

decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet.

