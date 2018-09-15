WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

245 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night, Monday,

Monday Night, and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

245 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55. South

wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to half of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

decreasing in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming light wind after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning fog and low clouds. Highs

60 to 65. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog and low clouds. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 60

to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

245 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows 45 to 50. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to half of an inch, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Showers, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 55 to

60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, with decreasing chance of showers.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15

mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog and low clouds. Highs

around 60. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs 60

to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

245 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers increasing. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Showers, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

decreasing in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10

to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Valley

lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas of

morning fog. Valley highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Valley

lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Morning low clouds and fog, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Valley lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Valley highs

around 65.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

245 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Snow level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 7500 feet. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Free air freezing level 8000

feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level

8000 feet.

