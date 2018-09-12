WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

321 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

321 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

321 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

321 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Valley highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter

of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Valley highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows around 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Valley lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

321 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6500 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 6000 feet. Free air freezing level 8000 feet

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to

9000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

rising to 10000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet.

weather.gov/portland

