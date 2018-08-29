WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

255 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Thursday, Thursday Night,

Friday, Friday Night, and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

255 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Occasional drizzle. Lows around 55.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 60 to 65.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

255 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Occasional

drizzle after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

255 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Occasional

drizzle after midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs around 65. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 45 to 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Valley highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs around 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

255 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 13000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

rising to 14000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

lowering to 13000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

13000 feet in the evening.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

13000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

rising to 14000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

lowering to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

