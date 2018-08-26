WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 25, 2018

_____

356 FPUS56 KPQR 261040

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

340 AM PDT Sun Aug 26 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-262330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

340 AM PDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance

of rain after midnight. Lows around 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 65 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

$$

WAZ020-262330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

340 AM PDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance

of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

$$

WAZ040-262330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

340 AM PDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Valley highs around 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer. Valley highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Valley highs 80 to 85. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Valley

highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Valley lows 50 to

55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 70.

$$

WAZ019-262330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

340 AM PDT Sun Aug 26 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

rising to 13000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

rising to 14000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet rising

to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

lowering to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather