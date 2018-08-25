WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018
_____
437 FPUS56 KPQR 251029
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
329 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,
and Monday.
WAZ021-252315-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
329 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around
55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to
65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 55. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
WAZ020-252315-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
329 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind
5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around
50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to
60. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
50 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Warmer.
Highs around 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 50 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
WAZ040-252315-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
329 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Valley highs
60 to 65. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of
an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Valley highs
70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley
highs 70 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Valley
highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Valley lows 50 to
55. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs around 70.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
WAZ019-252315-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
329 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow level
above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Warmer. Snow level above 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet
rising to 14000 feet after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free
air freezing level 14000 feet lowering to 13000 feet in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow
level above 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above
8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above
8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather