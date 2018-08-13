WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

259 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-140000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

259 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny. Patchy morning

fog. Hazy. Highs 70 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 75. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 65 to

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

WAZ020-140000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

259 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Hazy. Highs

around 80. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 60. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows 60 to 65. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

WAZ040-140000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

259 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Valley highs 80 to 90. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Valley lows 60 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot. Valley highs 90 to 95. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Valley lows 60 to 65. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Valley highs around 85. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

WAZ019-140000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

259 AM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, hazy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

lowering to 13000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

rising to 14000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising

to 15000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

