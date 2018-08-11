WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018

_____

110 FPUS56 KPQR 110949

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-112330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

$$

WAZ020-112330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 65.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 55. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

75 to 80.

$$

WAZ040-112330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Valley lows 50 to 55.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.

Valley highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 55. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Valley highs 85 to 90. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 80 to 85.

$$

WAZ019-112330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

249 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.

Free air freezing level 13000 feet rising to 14000 feet in the

afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising to

15000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering to

14000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet

rising to 15000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising to

16000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather