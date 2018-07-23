WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 22, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

304 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

304 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the

coast, and 75 to 85 inland. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 70 to

75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

304 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

80 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

80 to 85. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs 80 to

85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

304 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Valley highs around 90. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Valley highs around 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

304 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising to

15000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet lowering to

14000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet rising to

15000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising to

16000 feet in the afternoon.

