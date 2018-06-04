WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-051100-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 49 66 52 73 / 30 10 10 0

WAZ559-051100-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 44 64 48 71 / 40 10 10 0

WAZ507-051100-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 49 67 51 72 / 30 10 10 0

Everett 48 65 50 69 / 20 10 10 0

WAZ509-051100-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 47 67 49 73 / 10 10 10 0

Tacoma 45 68 48 74 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ556-051100-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 68 51 75 / 30 10 10 0

WAZ555-051100-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind around 10 mph

becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 47 67 49 75 / 30 10 10 0

Enumclaw 44 65 47 72 / 20 10 10 0

North Bend 46 65 48 73 / 40 10 10 0

WAZ503-051100-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 47 65 51 69 / 10 10 10 0

Sumas 46 66 50 73 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ506-051100-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 63 51 65 / 0 10 10 0

Mount Vernon 47 67 50 70 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ001-051100-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 46 63 49 66 / 0 10 10 0

Eastsound 48 65 51 67 / 10 10 10 0

WAZ510-051100-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 63 52 64 / 10 10 10 10

Port Townsend 48 62 50 64 / 20 10 10 10

WAZ511-051100-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 44 66 48 73 / 10 20 30 0

WAZ504-051100-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 44 69 47 75 / 0 10 10 0

Olympia 43 65 46 73 / 0 10 10 0

WAZ512-051100-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light

wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

WAZ514-051100-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 45 58 47 62 / 10 30 30 10

Sequim 44 60 46 63 / 10 40 30 10

WAZ515-051100-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 43 59 47 62 / 10 70 70 40

WAZ516-051100-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming east to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 45 57 49 61 / 10 70 70 40

WAZ517-051100-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 47 62 51 66 / 10 20 40 30

WAZ513-051100-

Olympics-

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 6000 feet in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 32 48 35 54 / 40 60 60 20

WAZ567-051100-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 35 49 38 59 / 20 10 50 10

WAZ568-051100-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Snow level near 5500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the

passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 6500 feet. No snow accumulation.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 38 56 38 68 / 20 10 10 0

Stevens Pass 33 50 37 62 / 20 0 0 0

WAZ569-051100-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

313 PM PDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

