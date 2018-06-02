WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 2, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 2 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 80 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

