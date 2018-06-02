WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
Updated 6:12 am, Saturday, June 2, 2018
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 2, 2018
600 FPUS56 KOTX 021007
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
307 AM PDT Sat Jun 2 2018
WAZ031-030045-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
307 AM PDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 80 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.
Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ034-035-030045-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
307 AM PDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower
70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ038-030045-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
307 AM PDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ041-044-030045-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
307 AM PDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ042-030045-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
307 AM PDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5
to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ043-030045-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
307 AM PDT Sat Jun 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
