WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

356 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-020030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

356 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, shifting

to northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West wind

10 to 15 mph, except west wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and

headlands. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 35. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

WAZ020-020030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

356 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows 30 to 35. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows

around 30. West wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

WAZ040-020030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

356 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. No snow accumulation.

Valley highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow level 1000 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Valley lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Valley highs

40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level

1500 feet. Valley lows around 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Patchy morning fog. Valley

highs 50 to 55. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley

lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Valley highs

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Valley lows around 45. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Valley lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Valley highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

WAZ019-020030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

356 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold.

Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. West wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming

light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface,

rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain 90 percent.

