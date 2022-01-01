WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 31, 2021

713 FPUS56 KPDT 011158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

WAZ026-020000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 14 to 18. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 10. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows

16 to 18. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs around 30.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 16 to 21. Highs in the mid to

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 23. Highs in the mid to

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ027-020000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 18 to 20. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 12. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light wind, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows

17 to 20. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Snow level

1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 24. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ028-020000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny. Highs 16 to 19. East wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light. Wind chill readings

4 below to 19 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 12. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows

in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ029-020000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 16 to 22. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 2 below to 17 below zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 12. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Windy. South

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Areas of blowing snow. Light snow

accumulations. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. Very windy. South wind 25 to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain or snow likely. Patchy blowing snow.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

WAZ030-020000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs 18 to

23.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 14. Breezy. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Wind chill readings 8 below

to 3 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Lows 16 to 23. Windy. South wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow. Blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Very windy. South wind 30 to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Patchy blowing snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 20s. Lows 19 to 26.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

WAZ520-020000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 13.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 15 to 22. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 19 to 25. Highs in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 18 to 24. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

WAZ521-020000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 19 to 23.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 12.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper

20s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows

19 to 22. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light

mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

