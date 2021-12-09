WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021 _____ 166 FPUS56 KPDT 091158 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 WAZ026-100000- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ027-100000- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ028-100000- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. $$ WAZ029-100000- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. $$ WAZ030-100000- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s, except in the mid 30s to lower 40s valleys. Windy. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain or snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s, except in the mid 30s to lower 40s valleys. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s. $$ WAZ520-100000- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s, except in the mid 30s to lower 40s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s, except in the upper 30s to lower 40s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Lows 19 to 27. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 14 to 23. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ521-100000- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows 19 to 27. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$