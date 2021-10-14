WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light wind,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and mountain

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, except in the mid 40s to

lower 50s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, except in

the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s, except in the upper 40s to lower 50s valleys. Lows in

the 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the lower to mid 50s

valleys. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper 50s to lower 60s

valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s,

except in the lower to mid 60s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except

in the 50s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

