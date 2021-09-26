WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the 40s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the

upper 60s to lower 70s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the

upper 50s to lower 60s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s

valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the 60s

valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter

of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the 40s.

