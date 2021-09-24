WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 23, 2021

994 FPUS56 KPDT 241059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 24 2021

WAZ026-242300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

WAZ027-242300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light wind,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

WAZ028-242300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ029-242300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ030-242300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s

valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s,

except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower

to mid 60s valleys.

WAZ520-242300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the

lower 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the upper 70s to lower 80s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the upper 60s to

lower 70s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s

valleys. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s, except in the upper 40s to upper 50s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 40s to upper 50s.

WAZ521-242300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. East wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

