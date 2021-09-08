WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

_____

880 FPUS56 KPDT 081059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

WAZ026-082300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ027-082300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the upper

80s to lower 90s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the

day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ028-082300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze through

the day. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ029-082300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs

in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ030-082300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs in the 70s, except in the lower to mid 80s

valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s, except in the

upper 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s, except in the mid 60s to mid 70s valleys. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ520-082300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Haze and areas of

smoke through the day. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s,

except in the lower to mid 80s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s,

except in the upper 70s to lower 80s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s,

except in the lower to mid 70s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the upper 60s to upper 70s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-082300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze in the

morning. Highs in the 80s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke

overnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather