WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 7, 2021 _____ 795 FPUS56 KPDT 080706 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 1206 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021 WAZ026-081115- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 1206 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Windy. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 97 to 104. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Heat index readings around 110. $$ WAZ027-081115- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 1206 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph overnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 98 to 105. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ WAZ028-081115- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 1206 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 99 to 106. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Heat index readings 108 to 109. $$ WAZ029-081115- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 1206 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 99 to 105. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ WAZ030-081115- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 1206 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s, except in the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s, except in the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s, except in the 90s valleys. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$ WAZ520-081115- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 1206 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the 70s valleys. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the 80s valleys. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in the mid 80s to mid 90s valleys. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s, except 93 to 103 valleys. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Heat index readings around 110. $$ WAZ521-081115- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 1206 AM PDT Sun Aug 8 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs 95 to 105. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Heat index readings around 110. $$