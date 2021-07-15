WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

_____

834 FPUS56 KPDT 151058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

WAZ026-152300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Windy.

Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Windy.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Windy. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with

little or no rain. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ027-152300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ028-152300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with

little or no rain. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows in the 60s.

$$

WAZ029-152300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with

little or no rain. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in

the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ030-152300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s, except in the lower to mid 80s valleys.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

70s, except in the upper 70s to lower 80s valleys. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. A chance

of thunderstorms with little or no rain. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s, except in the lower 80s to lower 90s valleys. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s, except in the 80s

valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s, except in the 80s

valleys.

$$

WAZ520-152300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the

lower 70s to lower 80s valleys. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the lower to mid 80s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ521-152300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather