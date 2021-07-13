WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, July 12, 2021

_____

703 FPUS56 KPDT 131059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

WAZ026-132300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 102.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 90s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ027-132300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 102.

North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny, haze. Highs 97 to 100. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ028-132300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 103.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny, haze. Highs 99 to 103. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ029-132300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 98 to 101.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny, haze. Highs 98 to 101. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear, haze. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ030-132300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s, except in the upper 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s, except in the upper 80s to mid 90s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, except in

the lower to mid 80s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s, except in the mid 70s to mid 80s valleys. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ520-132300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s, except in the upper 80s to mid 90s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s,

except in the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

upper 70s, except in the mid 70s to mid 80s valleys. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s, except in the lower 80s to lower 90s valleys. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ521-132300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Hot, sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s to upper

90s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear, haze. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

_____

