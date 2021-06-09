WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 8, 2021 _____ 239 FPUS56 KPDT 091058 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021 WAZ026-092300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ WAZ027-092300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. $$ WAZ028-092300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. $$ WAZ029-092300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. $$ WAZ030-092300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s, except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s, except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s, except in the 60s valleys. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s, except in the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ WAZ520-092300- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the 60s valleys. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower to mid 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the mid 60s to mid 70s valleys. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the upper 60s to upper 70s valleys. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the mid 60s to mid 70s valleys. $$ WAZ521-092300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. 

$$

_____