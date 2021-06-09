WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Jun 9 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s, except in the upper

50s to mid 60s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s, except in the upper 50s to mid 60s

valleys. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s,

except in the 60s valleys. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s, except in the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the

60s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower to mid 60s

valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the upper 50s to

mid 60s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the mid

60s to mid 70s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the upper 60s to upper 70s

valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in the mid 70s to lower

80s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the mid

60s to mid 70s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s.

