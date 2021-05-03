WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 2, 2021 _____ 004 FPUS56 KPDT 031059 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 WAZ026-032300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ WAZ027-032300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ028-032300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. $$ WAZ029-032300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ WAZ030-032300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ WAZ520-032300- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the 60s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. $$ WAZ521-032300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$