WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

WAZ026-212300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ027-212300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

WAZ028-212300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

WAZ029-212300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ030-212300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

WAZ520-212300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s, except in the upper 50s to

mid 60s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper

30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s,

except in the lower to mid 60s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s

to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ521-212300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the 50s.

