WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 20, 2021 _____ 599 FPUS56 KPDT 211058 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 WAZ026-212300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. $$ WAZ027-212300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow overnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s. $$ WAZ028-212300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s. $$ WAZ029-212300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ030-212300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s, except in the lower to mid 40s valleys. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys and 3 to 5 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ520-212300- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s, except in the lower to mid 40s valleys. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s, except in the upper 40s to lower 50s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the 40s valleys. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ521-212300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$