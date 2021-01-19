WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, January 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Wind light and variable

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.

Lows 26 to 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 41 to 46. North wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Wind light and

variable becoming north around 5 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

37 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

22 to 27.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

42 to 47. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.

Lows 25 to 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 41 to 46. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 800 feet. Highs 39 to 44. North wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

23 to 28.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

39 to 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.

Lows 25 to 30. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 40 to 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 800 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to

45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. Highs

36 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 42. Lows

25 to 30.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow and a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 1100 feet. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 26 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 39. Lows

21 to 26.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow.

Highs 35 to 41. Lows 25 to 30.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 39. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 28. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 22 to 28. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 36.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 20 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 20.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs

27 to 32. Lows 19 to 25.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 40 to

45. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the

night. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40.

West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 21 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 41 to

46. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 42 to 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

38 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 24 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 40. Lows

21 to 26.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow.

Highs 35 to 40. Lows 23 to 28.

