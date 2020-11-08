WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 7, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
321 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
WAZ026-090030-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
321 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows 27 to 32. West
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level 1600 feet in the morning. Highs 44 to 49. West wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows
25 to 30.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
and snow. Highs 40 to 49. Lows 28 to 35.
.SATURDAY...A chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 50.
WAZ027-090030-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
321 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48.
North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 23. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 900 feet
increasing to 1500 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 1900 feet in the
morning. Highs 47 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
and snow. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
48 to 54. Lows 32 to 37.
WAZ028-090030-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
321 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of
snow early in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow
in the morning. Snow level 800 feet. Highs 41 to 46. Northeast
wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 21 to 26. North wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest
wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
27 to 32.
.VETERANS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to
49. Lows 27 to 32.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to
55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to
55.
WAZ029-090030-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
321 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely early in the morning, then a chance
of snow in the morning. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 34 to 39. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain overnight. Snow
level 1700 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow
level 2000 feet in the morning. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
28 to 33.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs
41 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to
48.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
rain. Highs 46 to 53. Lows 35 to 40.
WAZ030-090030-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
321 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow early in the morning, then a chance of snow
in the late morning and afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Highs 23 to 29. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 17 to
22. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 27 to 33. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely. Lows 25 to 31. Southwest
wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Breezy. Highs 29 to 35. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 25 to 30.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 28 to 33.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Highs 29 to 37.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 26 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. A chance of snow and rain likely. Highs 32 to
39.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 28 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 32 to 40.
WAZ520-090030-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
321 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 25. North wind around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow and rain overnight. Snow level 1900 feet
overnight. Lows 25 to 31. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain. Snow level 2100 feet increasing to 2800 feet in the
afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 24 to 30.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 28.
.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 37 to 42.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
26 to 33.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 45.
Lows 28 to 34.
WAZ521-090030-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
321 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.
North wind 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24. North wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow and rain overnight. Snow level 1900 feet
overnight. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight
chance of snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 2300 feet
in the morning. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
26 to 31.
.VETERANS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to
46. Lows 26 to 31.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
and snow. Highs 41 to 46. Lows 31 to 36.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to
48.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 33 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs 44 to 49.
