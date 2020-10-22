WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020

156 FPUS56 KPDT 221033

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

333 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

WAZ026-222330-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

333 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs 48 to 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 28 to

33. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs

41 to 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain likely

overnight. Snow level 1800 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 31. North

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.

North wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 41. Lows

19 to 24.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52. Lows

24 to 29.

WAZ027-222330-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

333 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 27 to

32. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 46 to 51. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

overnight. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy.

Snow level 1100 feet in the morning. Highs 39 to 44. North wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Highs

39 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Lows

22 to 27.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29. Highs

48 to 53.

WAZ028-222330-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

333 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs 51 to 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 28 to

33. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Widespread frost early in the morning. A

50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. East

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

overnight. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy.

Snow level 800 feet in the morning. Highs 39 to 44. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. Highs

38 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 24 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.

WAZ029-222330-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

333 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs 47 to 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 28 to

33. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Widespread frost early in the morning. Rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow

overnight. Snow level 2300 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 31.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder. Highs 34 to

39. North wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to

23. Highs 32 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Lows

23 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52.

WAZ030-222330-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

333 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs 33 to 40. West wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 23 to

30. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow likely and

rain late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Snow level 3400 feet in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 41. South wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Breezy. Snow level 4800 feet in the evening. Lows

20 to 25. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs 22 to 28.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to

17. Highs 21 to 27.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 39. Lows

21 to 27.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

Highs 39 to 45.

WAZ520-222330-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

333 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

FRIDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog early in

the morning. Highs 47 to 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 25 to

30. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Snow likely in

the morning. Snow with rain likely in the afternoon, then rain

late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

39 to 46. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

overnight. Lows 23 to 30. West wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow in the morning. Snow level 1700 feet in the morning.

Highs 35 to 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 22.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 40. Lows

18 to 23.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 29.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Lows

23 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52.

WAZ521-222330-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

333 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs 48 to 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Lows 28 to 33. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost early in the morning. A

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. A chance of rain late

in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

overnight. Breezy. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 20 to 25 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy.

Snow level 1700 feet in the morning. Highs 36 to 41. North wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Highs

42 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51.

