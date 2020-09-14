WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 13, 2020

452 FPUS56 KPDT 141059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

WAZ026-142300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy, smokey. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows 55 to 60.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to

89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Hazy and patchy smoke. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

72 to 77.

WAZ027-142300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy, smokey. Highs 75 to 80. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows 54 to 59. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 83. West wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows 55 to 60.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 86. North

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to

89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hazy and patchy smoke. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

74 to 79.

WAZ028-142300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy, smokey. Highs 74 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 59.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 80. South

wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 60.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 85. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 86 to

91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hazy and patchy smoke. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

74 to 79.

WAZ029-142300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 76 to 82. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 59. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 60.

North wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 87.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 85 to

90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Hazy and patchy smoke. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

WAZ030-142300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Smokey. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 58.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 77.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 58.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 72 to 77.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. Highs 73 to

79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Hazy and patchy smoke. A chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 55 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

WAZ520-142300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy, smokey. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

smoke. Lows 49 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Areas of

smoke through the night. Lows 51 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north overnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Hazy and patchy smoke. A chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 53. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

40 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

WAZ521-142300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 14 2020

...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy, smokey. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 53 to 58. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 60.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 83.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy and areas of smoke. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Hazy and patchy smoke. A chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

70 to 75.

