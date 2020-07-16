WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

727 FPUS56 KPDT 161059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

WAZ026-162300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

89 to 94.

WAZ027-162300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

Highs 95 to 102.

WAZ028-162300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 93 to

98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows

64 to 69.

WAZ029-162300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 90 to

95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98.

WAZ030-162300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 60. Highs 75 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

63. Highs 78 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 83.

WAZ520-162300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

overnight. Lows 53 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 64 to 74. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

Highs 81 to 90.

WAZ521-162300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 54 to 59. West wind

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 82. West wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 87 to 95.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows

60 to 65.

