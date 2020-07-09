WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2020
031 FPUS56 KPDT 091058
ZFPPDT
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
WAZ026-092300-
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
52 to 57. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to
56. Highs 76 to 81.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows
54 to 59.
WAZ027-092300-
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 81 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 54 to
59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West wind around 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest overnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 86.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Lows
54 to 59.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 91. Lows
56 to 61.
WAZ028-092300-
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 55 to
60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast overnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows
58 to 63. Highs 83 to 88.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Lows
54 to 59.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows
56 to 61.
WAZ029-092300-
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
81 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows
55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast overnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South wind around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows
58 to 63. Highs 79 to 84.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Lows
54 to 59.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows
56 to 61.
WAZ030-092300-
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
66 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 53. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast overnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Southeast wind around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 55.
Highs 62 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Highs
62 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 73. Lows
48 to 54.
WAZ520-092300-
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 75.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then clear overnight. Lows 49 to 54. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
49 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. A chance of showers. Highs 67 to
73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to
52. Highs 69 to 75.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows
49 to 54.
WAZ521-092300-
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Thu Jul 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 73 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 50 to
55. West wind 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs
74 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to
55. Highs 75 to 80.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows
52 to 57.
